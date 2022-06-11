Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Trading Down 3.9%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 10,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 35,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

