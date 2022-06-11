Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $193.15 on Friday. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.68.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush lowered their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 9.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

