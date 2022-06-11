Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.
Shares of Globant stock opened at $193.15 on Friday. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.68.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 9.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
