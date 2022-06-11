GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Shares Up 13.3%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 3,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28.

GPO Plus Company Profile (OTC:GPOX)

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. It offers HealthGPO and cbdGPO for the healthcare and hemp industries, as well as provides professional services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

