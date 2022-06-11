GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from GrainCorp’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.87.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

