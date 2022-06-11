Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 430,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84.
Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:BUS)
