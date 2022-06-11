Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.
About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
