Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $128,670,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,653,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,187 shares of company stock worth $50,660,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $229.28 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.53 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.89.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

