Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,413 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Kimball International worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kimball International by 1,064.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kimball International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball International by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 318,634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.84. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.92 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is -102.86%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

