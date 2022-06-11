Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,199 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

