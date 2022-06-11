Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NYSE GVA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $547.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

