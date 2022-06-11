Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 11675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.