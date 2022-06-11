Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 564.7% in May

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,265,200 shares, an increase of 564.7% from the May 15th total of 792,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,096.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

