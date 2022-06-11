Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.75

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 131303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTBIF. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.