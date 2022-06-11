Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.61

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Greencore Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)
