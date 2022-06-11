Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 4,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12.
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $8.35 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
