Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 4,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12.

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $8.35 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

