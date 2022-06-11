Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

Greif stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. 283,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,455. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greif will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $15,988,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.