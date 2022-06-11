Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Down 2.2%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €26.62 ($28.62) and last traded at €26.74 ($28.75). 13,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.34 ($29.40).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Grenke in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($41.61) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

