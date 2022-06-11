Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

