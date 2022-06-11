Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.41 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.