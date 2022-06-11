Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 111 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $220.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average is $194.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

