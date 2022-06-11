Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 241,791 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,791 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 567,600 shares of company stock worth $5,136,572. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

