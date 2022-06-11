Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

TSM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

