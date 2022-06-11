Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBR opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

