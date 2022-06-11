GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,566.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $39.64 million and $19,566.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000271 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,949,626 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

