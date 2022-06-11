GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 135,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

GXO stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.