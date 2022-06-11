H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of HLUYY traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.59. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.2044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

