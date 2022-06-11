Haven Protocol Market Cap Tops $25.11 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003031 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $682,340.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,293.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.00 or 0.05714599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00196474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00577666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.26 or 0.00601708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00069324 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,285,596 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

