Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,409 shares during the quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 409.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $3.85 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

