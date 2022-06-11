Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $62.37 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises 3.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.30% of KAR Auction Services worth $62,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 495,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Hallett bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

