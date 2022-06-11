Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $74.53 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 4.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.92% of AptarGroup worth $74,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

