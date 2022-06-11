Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 880,982 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,982 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Sonos worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SONO. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sonos by 824.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $21.21 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,501 shares of company stock worth $4,160,494. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

