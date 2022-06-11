Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Takes $23.70 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.