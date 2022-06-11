HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 104,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

