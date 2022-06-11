HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

