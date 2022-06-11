HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

