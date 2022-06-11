HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MMM opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $204.90.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
