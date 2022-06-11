HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $334.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $325.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

