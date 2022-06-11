HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average of $190.61. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

