HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $482.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.69. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.