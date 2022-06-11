HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

