HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,845,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

