HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $101.88 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.27.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.