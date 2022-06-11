Head-To-Head Comparison: Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Mining and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 6 0 3.00 Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capstone Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Capstone Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 18.61% 24.48% 14.47% Oriental Land -18.27% -5.05% -3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Mining and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $794.80 million 0.00 $226.83 million $0.38 N/A Oriental Land $1.61 billion 30.78 -$509.39 million ($0.22) -123.86

Capstone Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Oriental Land on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Oriental Land (Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

