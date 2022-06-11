Head to Head Survey: European Wax Center (EWCZ) & Its Peers

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare European Wax Center to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million -$3.41 million 196.08 European Wax Center Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 22.51

European Wax Center’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center. European Wax Center is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30% European Wax Center Competitors -24.25% 340.80% -3.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 European Wax Center Competitors 179 798 1444 63 2.56

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 31.25%. Given European Wax Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

European Wax Center beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

