Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $40.83. 1,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

