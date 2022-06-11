Hive (HIVE) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Hive has a market capitalization of $205.83 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000268 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 429,073,595 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.