HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 149,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

