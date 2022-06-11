HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 26,850.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $236.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

