HM Payson & Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,749,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 63,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,157,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.47 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

