HM Payson & Co. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 116,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,547,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,507,000 after buying an additional 186,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

